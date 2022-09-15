Muti-million dollar efforts going towards more inclusive parks

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — Local leaders are working to create parks that are inclusive to every kid no matter their ability.

Judah and his parents, Angelina and Dylan Smith, made their way to the inclusive park at Chestnut Ridge. Angelina says she is amazed at the park and likes bringing Judah here to limit his screen time and give him more opportunities to learn and grow outdoors.

"We want to limit screen time and it's so important to be out in the sun get some good vitamin D. But also just energy right," she said. "Just feeling and being in nature and having really cool interactive spaces not just your typical slides."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says all all kids to play is very important and he is excited to have more inclusive parks.

"We are expanding inclusive playgrounds to all our heritage parks," Polonzraz said. "We do them to create better enjoyment for each and every one of the the individuals who come here regardless of their ability."

Parks that will soon be inclusive:



Como Lake Park

Ellicot Creek Park

Akron Falls

Chestnut Ridge

The Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, Troy P. Schinzel, said he believes there was a 30% increase in park usage since the pandemic began. With that increase, the park has had create additional accommodation including second parking lots.

"We've absolutely seen an up tick. And because of that we had to pivot and change. We did that and are still doing that," Schinzel said.

Angelina said she is very excited to the final product of the parks. She expressed that inclusive parks are very important to the community because every kid deserves to be able to play.

"It makes us feel better to make sure that all kids have a space to play and feel accepted," she said.