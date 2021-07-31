Musicians playing live once again for the Queen City Music Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 17th year, the Queen City Jazz Festival took over the streets of Buffalo with music from local musicians.

Taking place Saturday at the Historic Colored Musicians Club, the festival included music, food trucks, vendors and raffles. Seven bands performed for the first time in almost a year after the pandemic closed.

Proceeds from the festival are going towards the building of the future home for the Historic Colored Musicians Club.

"The people out here today are just excited for the music," Walter Kemp III said, "And with what we're going to bring in a new facility sometime in 2022 or 2023."