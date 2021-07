BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Music of Disney on Broadway is coming to the heart of Buffalo's theater district.

It's a live concert at Shea's Performing Arts Center with one performance on July 29.

The concert features the most beloved hit songs from Disney's Broadway shows.

The concert is Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 pm, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Programs.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 10 am.