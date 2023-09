BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's the main event if you happen to be an artist in any medium, or just a fan.

The annual Music is Art Festival returned to Buffalo Riverworks this year.

This is a showcase of local talent, whether it be in the visual arts, or the performing arts.

Besides all the art on display, more than 250 bands took part on several stages throughout the day.

Saturday's festival also included lots of food trucks and a kids village as well.