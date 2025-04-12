Music is Art Instrument Drive in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There was a better than expected turnout for the annual Music is Art Instrument Drive.

Staff and volunteers were on hand Saturday afternoon, already busy working and repairing the instruments to get them back into the local comminity of music lovers.

The drop off site was Music is Art headquarters on Franklin Street here in Buffalo.

Half-way through the event they had already collected more than 60 instruments.

Since the program started in 2003, Music is Art has put $500,000 worth of instruments back into the community.