Music is Art Festival set to take place at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on September 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After it was originally scheduled to take place on the grounds of Buffalo's AKG and Buffalo State University, the Music is Art Festival will now take place at Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

In a release, festival organizers said: "After months of planning, Music is Art Festival organizers and AKG staff have agreed that too many challenges stand in the way of presenting our annual music festival on the grounds of Buffalo's AKG and Buffalo State University without compromising the energy and character of the event."

The AKG and Buffalo State will join Music is Art at the new location at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on September 21. The festival will utilize Terminal B and the neighboring Lakeside Lawn.

"With nearly 17 acres of lakefront grounds to host 26 stages with hundreds of musical acts, dancers, DJs, performance artists, over 50 displaying artists, dozens of live art installations, circus arts, kids activities, food trucks, vendors and libations, Buffalo’s Outer Harbor and Terminal B provides a perfectly amazing canvas to showcase our WNY creative community," a release says.

There will be free and paid parking for about 2,000 cars as well as shuttle services, bike accommodations and VIP experiences.

You can find more information here.