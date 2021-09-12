Music is Art echoes through Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It was a feast for your ears along Buffalo's waterfront this weekend.

The 20th annual Music is Art Festival wrapped up Saturday night at Buffalo Riverworks.

This day long event featured over 200 bands and musicians from all walks of life.

They performed on more than 20 stages spread throughout the venue.

Organizer Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls said, "There's no music festival like this in this anywhere in the country, I can guarantee you that, because nobody would think it would work. For 19

years we've morphed this into what it is. If you tell anyone we're gonna put 19 stages on this property here, they would tell you you're crazy."