Music heavy hitter Tina Turner remembered for more than just musical talent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A music giant during the 60s and 70s, Tina Turner was influential even in the Buffalo music industry.

Musician and Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, Van Taylor, said he met Tina and Ike Turner while they were on tour in the Queen City.

"You got a powerful woman who is a rocker. Not doing gospel, not doing jazz, not really doing R&B. At that time it was called Rock 'n' Roll and then really became R&B, and killing it but the power of the show isn't what was put into it the choreography, but the power of her voice in her own natural tone. She could sing 6-7 nights a week and not lose her voice,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the power of Turner being able to overcome adversity is something he was impressed with, aside from her musical talent.

While she will be remembered for her trend-setting styles, dances, and distinct soulful voice, Turner will also be remembered for shedding light on domestic violence which she endured for years from her first husband.

The effects of domestic violence take a toll on victims for years and in some cases for an entire life for someone.

For the late Turner, she endured 16 years of physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Ike. It lead her to a suicide attempt and left her with nightmares.

"I experienced that in my family and with my father and then I also experienced that in my very first relationship,” domestic violence survivor, Ava Thomas told Pheben Kassahun over Zoom Wednesday afternoon.

She said she endured five years of abuse from her first boyfriend when she was a teenager.

Healing from such a traumatic experience is what lead her to do the work she does every day through the Family Justice Center of Erie County, Inc.

The relationship began in her teen years and continued on into college.

"I thought it would eventually end. He wasn't really that person. As our relationship progressed, he wasn't really that person. Once he started losing power and control when I was pulling away, and just saying that I can't do this anymore, that's when it turned extremely violent and it nearly cost me my life,” Thomas recalled.

For Thomas, coming to the realization that she was in a domestic violence situation took some time.

"Being so young, I thought domestic violence meant that you had to be married, that you had to have a child together. None of those things applied to my relationship. It was very confusing and I started to do research once the criminal case ended and he went to prison. I started to heal from my injuries and that's when I learned about domestic violence,” Thomas explained.

She was navigating everything on her own at the time, which she described as “isolating”.

Thomas said had she known about resources like the Family Justice Center, it would have changed everything.

She advises anyone going through the same situation

"You are not alone. There are people here for you that care and that can really help you through this. The Family Justice Center is one of those agencies,” Thomas said.

All services at the Family Justice Center of Erie County, Inc are free and confidential.

The agency can safely plan with someone, has medical units available to have your injuries documented, housing, emergency shelter, and anything that someone needs to safely leave

Thomas recalled one of her favorite songs of Turner, which she relates to from her past relationship.

"'What's Love Got to do With It' and really that title because a lot of us, especially in an abusive relationship, it's about that love piece. I love this person. I am the only person that can love them and really know what they need. They're the only one that can love us in the way that we need and truly love has nothing to do with it,” she shared.