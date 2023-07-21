Music Academy of WNY presents 'Newsies'

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Music Academy of Western New York presents its first musical of the 2023 summer season: Newsies.

The show runs July 22 and July 23 at Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy. After Joseph Pulitzer raises the price of newspapers at the newsboy's expense, Kelly and his friends take action. It features classic songs and showstopping dance performances.

The musical stars middle school and high school students from across Western New York, following a three-week intensive program.

You can find more information on the Music Academy of Western New York here.