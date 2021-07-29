Mushrooms growing in Cheektowaga apartment complex

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brittany Lewis lives on the bottom floor in the Linda Lane apartment complex in Cheektowaga. She said this is the fourth flood in her apartment since January.

“This is not a safe environment,” Lewis said. “This is not a clean environment.”

She said she’s been calling maintenance and managers to clean the mold and damage since July 11.

“I don’t think they’ve notified anybody in the building that there’s mold and mushrooms growing in the basement,” Lewis said.

I asked her if she was concerned for her health.

“I mean not even for myself, but for everyone living in this building,” Lewis said. “It can’t be great to be breathing in mold and fungus all the time.”

After hearing about these concerns, 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the building’s management, Sinatra and Company, to see what was going on.

Vice President of Development with Sinatra and Company, Amy Naggy, said she looked through the property’s maintenance history after we called.

“Unfortunately, when you manage over 5,000 apartment units, from time to time, things do come up, and we do have processes and procedures,” Naggy said. “We looked to work with the resident and had direct communication with her.”

Lewis said there’s been no communication except when maintenance dropped off a dehumidifier a few days after she complained.

“I have not heard from anybody. They dropped off that humidifier. That’s the last thing Sinatra and Company did,” Lewis said.

“When I look through the history, to our knowledge, it looks resolved.” Naggy said. “It appears it has not been fully resolved. I can assure you at this point, it is a priority and we have worked to resolve the situation.”

Because of the conditions, Lewis is moving out of the apartment, but is still trying to get her security deposit and all her rent payments back since April. She said management told her they will give her the security deposit back after they check the apartment for any damage.

