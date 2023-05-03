"Museums for All" program to increase access to learning resources for SNAP/EBT recipients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several museums in Western New York are part of the “Museums for All" program to help build lifelong museum-going habits for SNAP/EBT recipients.

If you’re a SNAP/EBT recipient, you’ll be able to get in for free or pay a much lower price.

The Aquarium of Niagara is part of this initiative.

“Hopefully through this program, we’re lowering those barriers and we’ve presented an opportunity for people of all walks of life to come to the aquarium and have access to all of the offerings we have,” says Gary Siddal, CEO of Aquarium of Niagara.

So what do you need to do?

Once you get to the front desk you present your SNAP/EBT card with your ID.

Admission will be reduced to $3.

Then you're all set to experience all this museum has to offer.

Perhaps you’ll be able to find Nemo.

See some sea horses horsing around, and of course, let's not forget seeing penguins floating and sea lions being energetic and charming.

“And our goal for this program is to make sure this entire community has access to the incredible and diverse programs we offer,” Siddall says. “When you visit our sea lions, sharks, and jelly fish, but also have access to the quality education our staff brings forward every day.”

Down at the Buffalo Museum of Science, you’ll also be able to use your card.

But with this particular museum admission is free when you show your SNAP/EBT card.

“And as part of our many efforts to make the museum more accessible to the community we participate in programs like “museums for all,” says Amy Biber, Director of Marketing at the Buffalo Museum of Science. “As well as a number of other programs to offer free discounted admission to those who really want to experience the culture of the museum.”

So all you need is that card, your photo ID and if you’re in a party of four, all four of you will get in for free.

And these museums want to stress don't be timid about showing your card.

“You just mention that you’re coming to the museum for all guests and all you need to do is show your card to our admissions desk there’s no questions asked,” says Biber.

Click here to find museums participating in the “Museums for All" program.

Aquarium of Niagara hours of operation: Monday through Sunday 9 am - 5pm

Buffalo Museum of Science hours of operation: Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.