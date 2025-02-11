Multiple Weinberg Campus facilities file for bankruptcy

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the past few months, 7 News has covered the layoffs within the Weinberg Camps. Now multiple facilities within Weinberg have filed for bankruptcy in the Western District of New York federal court.

Those facilities include:



Dosberg Manor Adult Home

Garden House

Menorah Campus Independent Senior Apartments

Menorah Licensed Home Care

The Meadows

Rosa Coplon Jewish Home and Infirmary

"With the bankruptcy filings all litigation and other proceedings are stayed, meaning stopped from proceeding forward," said Robert Gleichenhaus, a partner at Gleichenhaus, Marchese & Weishaar, P.C.

Gleichenhaus said the filings could lead to Weinberg restructuring, or liquidating its assets.

An 1199 SEIU representative said the union represented 300 workers within the Weinberg Campus in October. The union now represents less than a dozen workers on the campus, all within housekeeping or maintenance

According to the filings, there are between 52 and 197 creditors. Rosa Coplon has the highest estimated liabilities, between $1M and $10M.

The New York State Department of Health gave me the following statement:

"As this matter is the subject of federal bankruptcy court proceedings, the Department cannot comment."