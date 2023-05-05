Multiple students at Buffalo school evaluated after having adverse reaction to gummy edibles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public School District said multiple students at Harvey Austin Elementary School (PS #97) were evaluated after having an adverse reaction to gummy edibles.

According to the district, one student was transported to the hospital as a precaution and the others were sent home with a parent or guardian.

"It’s important to remind families to talk to their children about never ingesting unknown foods or substances, even if a classmate or friend offers it." - BPS

The district continued on to say this is an ongoing investigation and it cannot comment further.