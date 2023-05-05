Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple students at Buffalo school evaluated after having adverse reaction to gummy edibles

Buffalo Schools
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Schools
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 16:19:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public School District said multiple students at Harvey Austin Elementary School (PS #97) were evaluated after having an adverse reaction to gummy edibles.

According to the district, one student was transported to the hospital as a precaution and the others were sent home with a parent or guardian.

"It’s important to remind families to talk to their children about never ingesting unknown foods or substances, even if a classmate or friend offers it."
- BPS

The district continued on to say this is an ongoing investigation and it cannot comment further.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up