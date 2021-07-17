Multiple road closures due to flooding in Western New York

Several roads in Western New York have been shut down because of the heavy rains and flooding.

According to NITTEC, portions of River Road, Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Road are all closed.

As of 2PM: Sheridan Dr, East and West between Belmont Ave and Colvin Blvd, is flooded

River Rd, at at Grand Island Blvd, is flooded & impassable

Sheridan Dr, Westbound between Elmwood Ave. and Military Rd, CLOSED

Woodward Ave., between Riverview Blvd and Kenmore Ave, CLOSED — Town of Tonawanda,NY (@TownofTonawanda) July 17, 2021

Several roads in Chautauqua County were closed including Route 60 from Peck Settlement Roadd to Route 62. As of 3 p.m., it has reopened.

Harlem District is reporting Knoche Rd is closed due to flooding. Please find alternate route. — Erie County DPW (@ErieCountyDPW) July 17, 2021

Several ramps along the I-190 are closed, as well.

