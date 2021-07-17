Watch
Multiple road closures due to flooding in Western New York

WKBW staff
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 17, 2021
Several roads in Western New York have been shut down because of the heavy rains and flooding.

According to NITTEC, portions of River Road, Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Road are all closed.

Several roads in Chautauqua County were closed including Route 60 from Peck Settlement Roadd to Route 62. As of 3 p.m., it has reopened.

Several ramps along the I-190 are closed, as well.

Check here for updates from NITTEC.

