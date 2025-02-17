Multiple people injured after plane flips over at Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO, ONTARIO — According to a report from ABC News, multiple people were injured after a plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

ABC News said Peel Regional Paramedic Services reported 15 people were transported to hospitals. Two of them were airlifted to Toronto trauma centers and one child was transported to a children's hospital.

Images from the scene show the plane on its roof.

In a post on X, Toronto Pearson said it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis, and all passengers and crew are accounted for.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration provided the following preliminary statement to ABC News:

"Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m. local time on Monday, February 17. All 80 people on board were evacuated. The CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."

According to ABC News, the airport is closed until at least 4:30 p.m.