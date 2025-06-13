BUFFALO — Organizers across Western New York are preparing for "No Kings" protests scheduled for Saturday.

We spoke with organizers of events planned in Buffalo, Williamsville, Wellsville, and Jamestown.

WATCH: Multiple 'No Kings' protests planned across WNY, organizers expecting peaceful demonstrations

Multiple 'No Kings' protests planned across WNY, organizers expecting peaceful demonstrations

Kathy Pattison, who spent Friday making signs with her friend Linda Jenkin for the Williamsville rally, expressed concerns about democracy that are driving the protests.

"I just want everybody to be out there, I know it's gonna be huge," Pattison said. "But I want everybody to put out their feelings as far as what bothers them the most, and what they want changed, and what they want done. I don't want to lose our democracy, and that's what I'm so afraid of."

The Williamsville demonstration will take place in front of the Village Hall, while other communities are finalizing their own arrangements.

Justin Hubbard of the Jamestown Justice Coalition is organizing a protest in Dow Park, and outlined the schedule for his event.

"It's gonna be going from 11 o'clock to 1 o'clock," Hubbard said. "We'll have speakers for the first hour, and then we'll be demonstrating on the side of the street, at this major intersection. There will be no march. We're gonna be staying in one place."

Hubbard emphasized the community aspect of the gathering.

"One of the great things about protest is community, and the joyfulness that will come out of it," he said. "So I intend on this being a loud, proud, defiant, but joyful event."

Peter McNamara of Power to the People NY, who is helping organize the Buffalo rally in Niagara Square, expects passionate participation while maintaining order.

"I'm expecting a lot of passionate people to come up," McNamara said. "But I'm not expecting that passion to deviate from our normal commitments to peaceful assembly."

In Allegany County, Patricia MacEwan is organizing the Wellsville event.

"No Kings Wellsville, it's gonna be both a honk and wave, and then it's gonna be a live reading of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution," MacEwan said. "It's gonna go from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fassett GreenSpace in Wellsville, New York. There are no kings in America, and democracy is too important."

MacEwan expects between 100 and 200 attendees at the Wellsville event, which she considers significant for the small community.

While questions remain about turnout due to competing weekend festivals, organizers across all locations are planning for peaceful demonstrations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.