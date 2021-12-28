Multiple 'Hamilton' performances canceled at Shea's due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced multiple performances of 'Hamilton' have been canceled due to COVID cases.

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Hamilton. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight's performance, Tuesday, December 28, is canceled," according to a news release. "In the ongoing effort to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew, and audiences, the Wednesday, December 29 at 7:30pm and Thursday December, 30 at 7:30pm performances have been canceled. All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned."

Anyone with tickets for canceled performances are asked to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate show or will receive a refund. Shea's says tickets purchased from Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

According to Shea's, the best availability for performances are Friday, December 31 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 1 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, January 2 at 7:00pm.