Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple guns seized following domestic dispute in Chautauqua County

nysp guns.jpg
New York State police
nysp guns.jpg
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 11:30:32-05

TOWN OF ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced an arrest was made and multiple guns were seized following a domestic dispute in Chautauqua County.

Troopers responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road in the Town of Ellington around 3:30 p.m. on November 25.

Police said an investigation determined a verbal argument escalated into a physical domestic in which 30-year-old Major Stearns allegedly choked the victim and menaced the victim with a pistol. He was arrested and transported for processing, the pistol was located after a search warrant was issued.

According to police, an additional TERPO warrant was issued and multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines were seized.

Stearns was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills