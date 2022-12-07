Multiple guns seized following domestic dispute in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced an arrest was made and multiple guns were seized following a domestic dispute in Chautauqua County.

Troopers responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Waterman Road in the Town of Ellington around 3:30 p.m. on November 25.

Police said an investigation determined a verbal argument escalated into a physical domestic in which 30-year-old Major Stearns allegedly choked the victim and menaced the victim with a pistol. He was arrested and transported for processing, the pistol was located after a search warrant was issued.

According to police, an additional TERPO warrant was issued and multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines were seized.

Stearns was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.