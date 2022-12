ARCADE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple fire and emergency crews were called out to a commercial property in Wyoming County in response to a three-alarm fire Tuesday night.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office tells 7 News the fire broke out at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw building on Park Street in Arcade.

Crews from Arcade, North Java, Strykersville and Bliss all responded to the massive fire.

The sheriff's office could not confirm any further details.