EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple crews are responding to a commercial structure fire at Southwest Materials in Eden.

It is believed that the fire started on Friday afternoon. Video shows heavy smoke coming from the facility.

Route 20 East and West has closed from South Creek to Sturgeon Point Road.

7 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

WATCH: Multiple crews responding to fire at Southwest Materials in Eden