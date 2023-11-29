BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple concerts coming to the Western New York region in 2024 have been announced this week.

Avenged Sevenfold will bring the "Life is But A Dream" tour to KeyBank Center on March 6, 2024. Avenged Sevenfold will be joined by special guests Poppy and Sullivan King.

Brothers Osborne will bring the "Might As Well Be Us” tour to Terminal B at the Outer Harbor on June 14, 2024.

Jason Aldean will bring the "Highway Desperado" tour to Darien Lake Amphitheater on August 1, 2024. Aldean will be joined by special guests Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell and Dee Jay Silver.

In addition to these three concerts, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will bring the "It Ain't Right" tour to KeyBank center on November 16, 2024.

Tickets for all the events go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.