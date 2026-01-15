New York State police respond to several vehicle collisions on I-90 west near Exit 57A

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced Thursday afternoon that all lanes were blocked on I-90 west at Exit 57A (Eden/Angola) due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, New York State police said troopers were responding to several incidents near exit 57A. Police said one incident involved two tractor-trailers, another involved five passenger vehicles, and a third involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Police said two people were transported to local hospitals with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was being diverted off the Thruway at exit 57 (Hamburg) until further notice.

NITTEC

"Weather conditions are treacherous in several areas including Western New York," the Thruway Authority said in a social media post. "Drivers are urged to adjust speed to the conditions and adjust travel plans, if possible."

Around 2:15 p.m., the Town of Evans Police Department announced a travel advisory had been issued for the town.

"Motorists are advised to limit travel to essential purposes only due to snowy conditions," police said in a social media post.