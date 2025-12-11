Multi-residential fire causes $1 million in damage, sends four to the hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say an investigation is underway after a multi-residential fire caused $1 million in damage and sent four people to the hospital on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Crews responded to the fire at 5403 Main Street. Damage to the structure is estimated at approximately $1 million.

According to police, four people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Many nearby streets were closed during the fire and investigation. Main Street is now open, but be advised of crews in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police (716) 689-1311.