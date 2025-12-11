Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multi-residential fire causes $1 million in damage, sends four to the hospital

AMHERST.jpg
WKBW
AMHERST.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say an investigation is underway after a multi-residential fire caused $1 million in damage and sent four people to the hospital on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Crews responded to the fire at 5403 Main Street. Damage to the structure is estimated at approximately $1 million.

According to police, four people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Many nearby streets were closed during the fire and investigation. Main Street is now open, but be advised of crews in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police (716) 689-1311.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app