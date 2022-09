In honor of National Pierogi Day on October 8, Mrs. T's will release limited-edition Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies.

These pierogies are filled with whipped cream cheese, pumpkin, cinnamon, and ginger.

Starting September 28, anyone interested in winning a box of these pierogies can head to Mrs. T's Instagram page to enter.

More information on the sweepstakes can be found here.