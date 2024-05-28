Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket' to reopen

'Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket' will reopen for the season today on Broadway Street in the African American Heritage Corridor.
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 28, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular farmer's market is returning to Downtown Buffalo.

'Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket' is reopening on Broadway Street in the African American Heritage Corridor this afternoon.

The market offers local produce, free raffles, and valuable resources from community organizations.

Today's opening day festivities will include a live DJ, and bike-themed games in honor of National Bike Month.

The market will be open from 4:30pm-6:30p.m. today, and every Tuesday, until October 8th.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!