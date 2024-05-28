'Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket' to reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular farmer's market is returning to Downtown Buffalo.

'Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket' is reopening on Broadway Street in the African American Heritage Corridor this afternoon.

The market offers local produce, free raffles, and valuable resources from community organizations.

Today's opening day festivities will include a live DJ, and bike-themed games in honor of National Bike Month.

The market will be open from 4:30pm-6:30p.m. today, and every Tuesday, until October 8th.