Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket Returns to Michigan Street Farmers Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The second annual Mrs. Frances Nash’s Garden Basket Farmers Market returns to Michigan Street as a way to combat the food insecurities in East Buffalo.

Buffalo neighbor Stephanie Rodgers is one that’s taking advantage of this opportunity of getting fresh affordable produce that’s available on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at 130 Broadway.

“As a person who had brain surgery and trying to do weight loss, I realized it’s so important to eat natural raw products to sustain,” she says. “So it’s crucial to have this in our community available to us.”

All of these bright fresh vegetables and fruits just waiting to be eaten will go on until October.

When you come to the farmers market you’ll be given a ten dollar voucher making it more convenient for your pockets.

“As you know in the East Side of Buffalo we have a food desert so it makes it convenient for people to come out and get something healthy,” says Yevette Johnson, a resident. “Healthy choices are what we need in the community.”

This second annual farmers market was named after Mrs. Fracnes Nash because of the legacy she left here in the African American corridor.

“She was an advocate of food and growing food that would be shared with the needy,” says Terry Alford, executive director of African American Heritage Corridor. “So in honor of her and recognition of her, we created a farmers market to serve the needs of those especially those who don’t have access to healthy foods.”

There will be a free shuttle bus that will be provided for those who may not have a way to get to the farmers market on Broadway.

Call: 716-322-1002.