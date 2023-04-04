Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge! lead off 2023-24 Broadway season at Shea's Performing Arts Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two blockbuster movies turned musicals, two fan favorites from the past, and the musical moves of an entertainment icon make up part of a 'thriller' of a lineup coming to Buffalo for the Five Star Bank 2023-24 Broadway season at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The new musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the beloved 1993 film starring Robin Williams, leads off another highly anticipated season in September. The show will continue what has become a tradition at Shea's, launching its national tour right here in Buffalo.

Ten-time Tony Award winner Moulin Rouge! will bring the splendor of France to the Queen City for a two-week run starting Oct. 24. The jukebox musical brings many modern hits to life around a story of romance, glitz, and grandeur.

Another timeless story set in France, Les Miserables, will return to the Shea's stage in March, followed in April by the return of another Buffalo fan favorite, Mamma Mia! - a high-energy story of love and friendship told through the hit songs of ABBA.

The new season wraps up in June with the music and moves of Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical. The story centers around the making of the King of Pop's 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Here is the entire Five Star Bank 2023-24 Broadway series:

Mrs. Doubtfire

September 24-30

Moulin Rouge!

October 24-November 5

Girl from the North Country

January 16-21, 2024

Funny Girl

February 13-18, 2024

Les Miserables

March 12-17, 2024

Mamma Mia!

April 9-14, 2024

MJ The Musical

June 11-16, 2024

Shea's 2023-24 Special Engagement

Annie

December 19-24

Season tickets for the new season are now on sale. For more information, visit Sheas.org.