Movie theaters to offer $3 tickets on new "National Cinema Day"

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Movie theater franchises across the country will take part in the inaugural "National Cinema Day", on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Tickets at participating movie theaters will be sold for just $3, to help movie theater franchises rebound from a pandemic-related decrease in movie attendance. According to the National Cinema Day website, every movie, showtime, and format will be eligible for the $3 tickets.

Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas have announced that they will participate in the new National Cinema Day.

Local Western New York theaters are also participating in the $3 deal: