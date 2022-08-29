Movie theaters to offer $3 tickets on new "National Cinema Day"

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Movie theater franchises across the country will take part in the inaugural "National Cinema Day", on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Tickets at participating movie theaters will be sold for just $3, to help movie theater franchises rebound from a pandemic-related decrease in movie attendance. According to the National Cinema Day website, every movie, showtime, and format will be eligible for the $3 tickets.
Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas have announced that they will participate in the new National Cinema Day.
Local Western New York theaters are also participating in the $3 deal:
- AMC Maple Ridge 8
- Dipson Amherst Theatre
- Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema
- Regal Elmwood Center
- Regal Transit Center & IMAX
- Regal Walden Galleria & RPX
- AMC Market Arcade 8
- Regal Niagara Falls
- Dipson Flix Stadium 10
- Regal Quaker Crossing
- Dipson McKinley 6 Theatres