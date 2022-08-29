Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Movie theaters to offer $3 tickets on new "National Cinema Day"

AMC Theatres to reopen ‘almost all’ locations in July after taking a $2 billion loss
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ben Margot/AP
Entrance to AMC Bay Street 16 theater is seen on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Emeryville, Calif. AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theater chain, on Wednesday unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service to rival the flagging MoviePass. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
AMC Theatres to reopen ‘almost all’ locations in July after taking a $2 billion loss
Posted at 7:08 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 07:08:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Movie theater franchises across the country will take part in the inaugural "National Cinema Day", on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Tickets at participating movie theaters will be sold for just $3, to help movie theater franchises rebound from a pandemic-related decrease in movie attendance. According to the National Cinema Day website, every movie, showtime, and format will be eligible for the $3 tickets.

Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas have announced that they will participate in the new National Cinema Day.

Local Western New York theaters are also participating in the $3 deal:

  • AMC Maple Ridge 8
  • Dipson Amherst Theatre
  • Dipson Eastern Hills Cinema
  • Regal Elmwood Center
  • Regal Transit Center & IMAX
  • Regal Walden Galleria & RPX
  • AMC Market Arcade 8
  • Regal Niagara Falls
  • Dipson Flix Stadium 10
  • Regal Quaker Crossing
  • Dipson McKinley 6 Theatres
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United