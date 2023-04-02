Mounted for Meals at Buffalo's Broadway Market

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Easter week at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market.

It also marks the Erie County Sheriff's Mounted for Meals food drive and fundraiser.

Members of the mounted reserve unit spent Sunday afternoon camped out in front of the market, collecting non-perishable food and cash donations for the Response to Love Center.

That's an organization that offers a food pantry and kitchen in the East Buffalo neighborhood, along with social activities year round.

The Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Reserve Unit has been doing this food drive and fundraiser for two decades now.