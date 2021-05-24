Mountain bikers rejoice in ski country this summer

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Mountain bikers have a great reason to celebrate here in ski country this summer.

That's because Holiday Valley in Ellicottville has modified one of its chairlifts to transport bikes to the top of the hill.

The service kicked off this weekend on the Spruce Lake quad lift.

You load your bike yourself at the bottom, then ride up on the next chair.

The lift attendant at the top will take the bike off for you.

The service is available weekends only throughout the summer, and you can buy a $30.00 ticket good for the whole day.

Bikes need to have at least 24" wheels to fit in the modified chairs.