Mount St. Mary's Hospital to host 'On the Spot' hiring event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mount St. Mary's Hospital is hosting an "On the Spot" hiring event for anyone looking to further their nursing career.

Open interviews will take place on July 27 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Brickyard Brewing Company located on Center Street in Lewiston.

Representatives from Catholic Health will accept applications and conduct open interviews for registered nurses on all shifts.

All job offers include benefits and a bonus of up to $25,000. Additionally, the first 15 nurses hired for medical-surgical, maternity, ICU, or emergency department positions will receive a $5,000 bonus.

Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available. You can find more information on the referral program here.

Walk-ins are welcome but applicants are encouraged to register here.