Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash at Best and Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Sunday.

Police say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at Best Street and Jefferson Avenue.

A 26-year-old Buffalo man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Jefferson Avenue when a 21-year-old Buffalo man driving northbound on Jefferson Avenue turned left onto Best Street. According to police the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Police say the 26-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and is currently in critical condition at ECMC. The occupants of the vehicle were treated at Oishei Children's Hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.