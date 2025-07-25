Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Lockport crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries at ECMC tonight following a motorcycle accident in Lockport Thursday evening.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says just after 6 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling along Robinson Road when a car, traveling in the opposite direction, attempted to make a left turn onto East Canal Road and struck him.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital by Mercy Flight. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for her injuries and then released.

The Sheriff's Office says names of those involved are being withheld at this time. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.