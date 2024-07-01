Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 5 near Lakewood Drive in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Route 5 near Lakewood Drive in Hamburg on Monday.

The crash occurred around 1:25 p.m. on Monday.

Town of Hamburg police said 28-year-old Ryan Czekaj of West Seneca was traveling east on Route 5 when he lost control of his motorcycle after reacting to another vehicle and entered the westbound lane. He was struck by oncoming traffic and suffered serious injuries. He remains hospitalized at ECMC.

The portion of Route 5 in the area of the crash was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

No charges have been announced at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the accident or has video footage to contact Lt. Joshua Eagan at (716) 648-5111, extension 2630.