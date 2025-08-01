Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say a motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after a crash Friday morning.

The two-vehicle accident happened just before 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Campus Drive.

Authorities say both the motorcycle driver and the driver of the sedan were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, Main Street has reopened to all traffic.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the police department at (716) 689-1311.