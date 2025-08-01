Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Amherst

crash thumb.jpg
WKBW
crash thumb.jpg
Posted

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say a motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after a crash Friday morning.

crash thumb 2.jpg

The two-vehicle accident happened just before 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Campus Drive.

Authorities say both the motorcycle driver and the driver of the sedan were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

crash thumb 3.jpg

As of Friday afternoon, Main Street has reopened to all traffic.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the police department at (716) 689-1311.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app