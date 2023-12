BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal crash that took place just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday at South Park Avenue and Aldrich Place.

According to police, a motorcycle was heading south on South Park Avenue when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

Police say the pedestrian, a 33-year-old West Seneca man, died at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old Buffalo man, later died at ECMC.

Buffalo police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.