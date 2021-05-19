Motorcyclist killed in serious Niagara County crash identified

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another was flown to ECMC following a crash involving a motorcycle in Niagara County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say a 2004 Ford pickup truck heading eastbound was turning left into a private driveway when it hit a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling west.

The driver of the motorcycle, 79-year-old Patrick McDermott of North Tonawanda died at the scene and the passenger on it was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight. Investigators say the truck driver was not hurt.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.