PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car in Niagara County on Saturday.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist crashed into a car while trying to pass a pickup truck at the intersection of Lockport Road and Wheatfield-Pendleton Townline Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the motorcyclist died at the scene. They have not yet released the victim's name or age.

The driver of the car and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Watch: Motorcyclist killed in Niagara County crash