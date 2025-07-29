Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed Monday night on Broadway near Cemetery Road.

According to police, Adam Curtis was heading eastbound on Route 20 shortly after 5 p.m. when he hit a pickup truck making a left turn from Town Square Drive. The motorcycle then hit an SUV heading westbound.

Curtis died at the scene. Investigators say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and may have more information is asked to call Lancaster Police at (716) 683-2800 ext. 223.