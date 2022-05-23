Motorcyclist killed in crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard Sunday.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Police said 41-year-old Richard Fiori of Wheatfield was operating his motorcycle eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when he collided with an eastbound tow truck that was making a U-turn. Fiori was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 68-year-old driver of the tow truck is cooperating in the investigation and his truck was inspected by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

The crash investigation is ongoing, police ask any witnesses to call (716) 286-4563.