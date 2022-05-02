Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls

niagara falls fatal crash.jpg
NC News Service
niagara falls fatal crash.jpg
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 14:16:26-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard Saturday.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 71st Street.

Police said the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Westley Quintern, was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle that was turning left from Niagara Falls Boulevard onto 71st Street. Quintern was transported to ECMC and died from his injuries on Sunday.

The Niagara Falls woman that was driving the vehicle that struck Quintern was not injured and her vehicle was towed from the scene for inspection.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine