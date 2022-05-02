Motorcyclist killed in crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard Saturday.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 71st Street.

Police said the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Westley Quintern, was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle that was turning left from Niagara Falls Boulevard onto 71st Street. Quintern was transported to ECMC and died from his injuries on Sunday.

The Niagara Falls woman that was driving the vehicle that struck Quintern was not injured and her vehicle was towed from the scene for inspection.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been announced at this time.