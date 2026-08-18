Motorcyclist killed in crash on Clinton Street in Elma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Clinton Street in Elma.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Clinton Street in the Town of Elma around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, a 2002 Harley-Davidson was following a 2022 GMC Sierra traveling east on Clinton Street when the GMC Sierra slowed down in traffic, and the Harley-Davidson struck the rear of the GMC. Police said EMS attempted life-saving measures, which included CPR and an AED, but they were unsuccessful. The motorcyclist, 58-year-old Michael P. Groh of Elma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.