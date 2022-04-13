Watch
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving SUV in Wheatfield

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday in Wheatfield.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 13, 2022
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Wheatfield.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2546 Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Detectives say the operator of a motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV that had slowed down behind another vehicle making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's name at this time.

