Motorcyclist killed following crash on Union Road

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Union Road near Losson Road Wednesday morning.

Police say officers initially responded to the report of a pedestrian struck just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival it was discovered there was a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to ECMC in critical condition and later died. The driver of the SUV was also taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

The crash shut down Union Road between Losson Road and Brown Avenue due to the investigation, it is expected to reopen at 11:30 a.m.

No charges have been announced at this time, police say more information will be released later Wednesday.