Motorcyclist killed after striking concrete barrier on I-190 on-ramp, falling 42 feet to the ground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that a motorcyclist was killed after striking a concrete barrier on an I-190 on-ramp in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the incident in the area of the Oak and Elm Street ramps around 5 p.m.

Police said the investigation determined that 32-year-old Galen E. Owens of Lockport was operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and struck a concrete barrier on the curve on the ramp to I-190 north.

According to police, the motorcycle became airborne, traveled through the air, and struck a concrete support for I-190. Owens and the motorcycle came to rest on the ground approximately 42 feet beneath I-190.

Owens was transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.