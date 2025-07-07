Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after striking a telephone pole in Jamestown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Jamestown on Sunday.

Jamestown police said that around 8 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Buffalo Street and Beechview Avenue for the report of a single motorcycle accident.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 26-year-old Kyle Pitts of Jamestown, left the road and struck a telephone pole. Pitts was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and died from his injuries.

