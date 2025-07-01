Motorcyclist killed after striking a deer in Genesee County

TOWN OF OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed after striking a deer in the Town of Oakfield.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Tuesday on Lockport Road in Oakfield.

The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Michael Wilson of Holley was traveling west on Lockport Road when a deer entered the road and he struck the deer, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures, but Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner's Office.