Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed after striking a deer in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY SHERIFF.png
WKBW
GENESEE COUNTY SHERIFF.png
Posted

TOWN OF OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed after striking a deer in the Town of Oakfield.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Tuesday on Lockport Road in Oakfield.

The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Michael Wilson of Holley was traveling west on Lockport Road when a deer entered the road and he struck the deer, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures, but Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app