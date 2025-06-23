Motorcyclist killed after striking a deer and a telephone pole in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a motorcyclist was killed after striking a deer and a telephone pole on the 4300 block of Purdy Road in Lockport.

Investigators said that sometime overnight, the motorcyclist collided with a deer in the roadway and then left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. The sheriff's office said the operator of the motorcycle was dead upon arrival of emergency responders.

The crash is under investigation, and the name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family.