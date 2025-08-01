Motorcyclist killed after crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police announced a motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Friday morning.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, happened just before 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Campus Drive.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Marion, N.Y., was traveling west on Main Street and an Amherst woman driving a sedan was traveling east on Main Street. The woman allegedly turned left and crossed into the motorcyclist's path, causing the collision.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the sedan were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on Friday.