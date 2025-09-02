Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after collision with SUV in Allegany County

INDEPENDENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Allegany County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Independence.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon on State Route 248. Authorities say the operator of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Douglas Barney, was traveling west in the eastbound lane when he collided with an SUV that was headed east.

Barney was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the people who were inside the SUV were all taken to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville for minor injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Barney at Olean General Hospital.

